December 17, 2019

360Hawt: Naira Marley – Isheyen

"Isheyen" is another outstanding tune off Naira Marley's newly released music project "LOL(Lord Of Lamba). After serving several hit songs such as "Soapy" "Mafo" "Pxta", Naira Marley continues to serve hot bangers.