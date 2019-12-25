Over production Dyryk & Kaixen, Kodak reflects on his life and tough come up, rapping about needing to run his whole life, and feeling like “Harriet Tubman” in the process.

Kodak Black may be serving time behind bars at the moment for his federal weapons charge, but that hasn’t stopped him from being in the holiday spirit this year. Days after donating cash & gifts to families in Broward County, the Florida native is now gifting fans some new music on this Christmas Day. Kodak decided to come through and share the new song called “Harriet Tubman,” which of course is named after the political activist.

