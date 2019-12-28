“out Boys” is a song by Jackboys that features Young Thug!!

It may have only come in at seven tracks, but the anticipated JACKBOYS compilation is the talk of social media. Days following Travis Scott’s announcement, the rapper delivered his Cactus Jack Records project that features Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Pop Smoke, Offset, Quavo, Lil Baby, ROSALÍA, and Young Thug. Travis and the latter linked up on “OUT WEST,” a mellow track that laced with explicit lyrics courtesy of Young Thug.

The Houston and Atlanta artists are friends who regularly work together. Travis made an appearance on Thugger’s So Much Fun a few months ago, but their collaborative efforts date way back to 2014 when they joined forces on “Mamacita” with Rich Homie Quan.