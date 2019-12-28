J Hus rises with a new manifest as he deicided to wet our appetite with a brand new sizzling single titled “No Denying”.

The new track gets here just days after the East London emcee unveiled that his next studio album, the follow-up to 2017’s Common Sense would be getting here next year to the tune of 17 total songs.

The revelation was followed by Hus’ interaction with fans inquiring about all things from the new album to his belief in a higher power. He would cap it all off, however, by revealing that he’ll soon plan to vacate Twitter.

“By the end of the year I’ll be off twitter,” he admitted.”Sorry for annoying you. I know that there are ppl out here that come from where I come from and they need motivation. They are me so I’m basically just talking to myself. If you don’t get it it’s because your not me, so just ignore it.”