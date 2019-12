Drake switch sides and decided to put out a surprise effort for his fans for the single “War”.

In the thick of the holiday season and just in time for new year celebrations, Drake thought it’d be a good time to drop off some heat in these cold months. The OVO rapper shared his brand new single “War” along with its wintery visual that shows Drake enjoying chill party-at-the-cabin vibes in the mountains.

“War” comes with a classical hip-hop feel good beat! enjoy!