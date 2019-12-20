Just 2 months after putting out his massive single “Onye Obodo” which gained huge acceptance in the Nigeria music scene, Nigerian Rap star Tha Beast decides to brace up the industry and his fans with a 7 track EP which he titles “Beast Season” #ForTheStreets.

This body of work is rated for its excellence, It gives no room for mediocrity and as well embodies good quality sounds, it's Groovy and its motivational. Buy/Stream Here http://bit.ly/beast-season-ep Take a Listen below: DOWNLOAD FULL EP: Tha Beast – Beast Season (Zip File) Tracklist 1. Tha Beast – Intro Send Down 2. Tha Beast – Die For Nothing 3. Tha Beast – Acc Balance 4. Tha Beast – My Back 5. Tha Beast – Matter 6. Tha Beast – Your Friend 7. Tha Beast – Onye Obodo