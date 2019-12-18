Flowkey comes through with a great body of work in this 11 track album titled No Snitch With hit single like “High Life” and “Dream Chaser”.

The No Snitch Album is an authentic rap album that consists of well-crafted songs which gives the listener a glimpse into the life of the Flowkey. it explains his struggles being a rapper in an Afrocentric society like Nigeria and how he intends to stand out against the odds, its a fine blend of rap, pop & trap, it also beams light on the subject of hustle, family, and love.

Flowkey is definitely the new face of rap in Nigeria and No Snitch is an album you should have on your playlist. Listen and Enjoy!

Album Track List

1. No Snitch

2. High Life

3. Turn Me On

4. How Do You Feel

5. One More Night

6. Forever young

7. Dream Chaser

8. To Arise ft. Cwiz Boss

9. Tweak On Me ft. Toubry & CB-High

10. Strong Love ft. Willie C

11. Dollar bill ft Mrpet

FULL ALBUM ZIP FILE DOWNLOAD