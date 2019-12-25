Dj bollombolo, next2blow ent ceo, teams up with The Moving Train Entertainment boss lady Angela Okorie, to bring to u this official mix tape of E PAIN DEM, download, share and enjoy
Dj bollombolo
1.Angela okorie-e pain dem
2.skiibii-big engine
3.Davido-Sweet In The Middle
4.Mayorkun Ft Mr Eazi-love u tire
5.Diamond Platnumz-Sound ft.Teni
7.Tekno-suru
8.L.A.X-lukaku
9.Joeboy – Beginning
10.Olamide – Seven (Everyday)
12.Zlatan ft BurnaBoy-gbeku
13.Zlatan ft BurnaBoy-killing dem
14.Chris Brown ft. Davido – Lower Body
15.blue dream-stingy
16.Big trill-parte after parte
17.celine dion-im alive
18.Koffee – Toast
19.wiley-boasty
20.Sarz x Dr Alban-Hello Africa
21.zadok-rora cover
22.wizkid-joro
23.Wizkid x Blaq Jerzee– Blow
24.Tiwa Savage – Attention
25.Mr P – Like Dis Like Dat
26. Kizz Daniel – Jaho
27.Naira Marley – tesumole
28.Naira Marley – puta
29.Naira Marley – mafo
30.Zlatan – English teache
31.Patoranking – open fire
32.Masterkg – skeleton move
33.2TBoyz x Qdot-Parte After Parte
34.Lil Kesh ft Naira Marley-O Por
35.Reminisce ft olamide-instagram
36.Olamide X Naira – Gobe
37.Fireboy DML – Scatter
38.Teni – Billionaire
39.ultimate-manya
40.Demmie vee-ojoro
