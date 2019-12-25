Dj bollombolo, next2blow ent ceo, teams up with The Moving Train Entertainment boss lady Angela Okorie, to bring to u this official mix tape of E PAIN DEM, download, share and enjoy

DOWNLOAD HERE

Dj bollombolo

1.Angela okorie-e pain dem

2.skiibii-big engine

3.Davido-Sweet In The Middle

4.Mayorkun Ft Mr Eazi-love u tire

5.Diamond Platnumz-Sound ft.Teni

6.Angela okorie-e pain dem

7.Tekno-suru

8.L.A.X-lukaku

9.Joeboy – Beginning

10.Olamide – Seven (Everyday)

11.Angela okorie-e pain dem

12.Zlatan ft BurnaBoy-gbeku

13.Zlatan ft BurnaBoy-killing dem

14.Chris Brown ft. Davido – Lower Body

15.blue dream-stingy

16.Big trill-parte after parte

17.celine dion-im alive

18.Koffee – Toast

19.wiley-boasty

20.Sarz x Dr Alban-Hello Africa

21.zadok-rora cover

22.wizkid-joro

23.Wizkid x Blaq Jerzee– Blow

24.Tiwa Savage – Attention

25.Mr P – Like Dis Like Dat

26. Kizz Daniel – Jaho

27.Naira Marley – tesumole

28.Naira Marley – puta

29.Naira Marley – mafo

30.Zlatan – English teache

31.Patoranking – open fire

32.Masterkg – skeleton move

33.2TBoyz x Qdot-Parte After Parte

34.Lil Kesh ft Naira Marley-O Por

35.Reminisce ft olamide-instagram

36.Olamide X Naira – Gobe

37.Fireboy DML – Scatter

38.Teni – Billionaire

39.ultimate-manya

40.Demmie vee-ojoro

Dj bollombolo

DOWNLOAD HERE