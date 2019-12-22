Following the decision of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to have all prospective UTME/DE Candidates enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN) before registering for 2020 UTME/DE examination, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has directed its enrollment centres nationwide to give preference to applicants who will be taking the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)/Direct Entry (DE) examinations.

The announcement was made by the NIMC DG/CEO Engr. Aliyu Aziz at the NIMC headquarters, Abuja.

2020 UTME/DE Candidates To Be Accorded Preference in Obtaining NIN

He stated that this move is in pursuant to the collaboration between the Commission and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to make the NIN a compulsory requirement for all applicants wishing to sit for the 2020 UTME/DE Examinations which is also in line with the enforcement of the mandatory use of the NIN as provided in the NIMC ACT of 2007.

Engr. Aziz said the new policy forms part of the ongoing efforts aimed at curbing all unwholesome acts and infractions that have characterized UTME/DE exams at the point of registration, examination and admission of applicants over the years.

He advised that parents/guardians should guide their wards in carefully filling the enrolment forms to ensure names are arranged properly and the correct date of birth is registered. “Where an applicant is below 16 years, such applicant (s) would be required to provide the NIN of his/her parent or guardian and they must confirm that all information supplied to the enrolment officer on the applicant’s monitor in front of them at the point of registration is correct” he emphasized.

The NIMC DG/CEO further enjoined all school authorities and local education secretaries to inform and educate parents and students on the importance of registering for the National Identification Number (NIN) to enable students and applicants to sit for the 2020 UTME/DE registration commencing in January.

The DG/CEO finally reiterated that the success of this collaboration is dependent on the cooperation and participation of all stakeholders and called for the support of the general public in the exercise.